R.I. reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 51 new positive tests

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus and 51 new cases.
That brings the state death toll to 799 and the total number of positive tests to 15,642.
The state now has 146 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 people in intensive care, and 20 on ventilators.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are scheduled to provide a coronavirus update at 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
