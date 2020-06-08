As some parents worry, playgrounds begin reopening — and kids couldn’t be happier

As soon as Harry stepped onto the Kidspot Playground, he was off, his family nearly forgotten. With a cheeseburger in hand, Harry dashed between the pint-size car replica, the seesaw, and the wooden bridge and slide set, as if reacquainting himself with old friends. The sounds of half a dozen other children, reveling in their outdoor kingdom, rang out.

Harry’s grandmother drove around North Reading at 8 a.m., scoping out which playgrounds were unlocked and had their swings hooked back onto their metal poles ahead of their afternoon outing. His mom picked up a rare McDonald’s lunch to eat at the playground and celebrate the occasion.

Monday was a big day for Harry Wheaton, age 4½: The playgrounds around Massachusetts finally, officially, opened for the first time since March, and his family had left nothing to chance.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” said Ashley Wheaton, Harry’s mom. “We’ve absolutely missed our play times. We’re so relieved."

Across the Boston area, cooped-up children and weary parents took their first steps toward reemerging from the pandemic shutdown Monday. As part of the second phase of the state’s reopening, Governor Charlie Baker also lifted restrictions allowing nonessential retailers and restaurants to open their doors to customers, professional sports teams to resume their practices, and families to make outdoor visits to elderly loved ones who live in nursing homes.

But for families with young children, few milestones are as significant as the return to the playground. For months, public playgrounds have sat empty or locked up, and basketball courts have been bare since city workers removed hoops from public courts.

On Monday, Jefferson Pacheco, 11, hit the big slide, the little house, and the swings along with his brothers, 5 and nearly 3, at the Fallon Field playground in Roslindale. It wasn’t their first outing — the boys had been there last week for the first time since quarantine.

“It felt great!” Jefferson said. “We went to the slide first because it’s like the funnest thing we have. And then we went to a swing, 'cause swings, when you go back and forth, we can feel the air, the fresh air.”

Shortly after they left, 6-year-old twins Hana and Adisa burst onto the playground, rushing for the tall play structure.

Their mom, Jessica Borogovac, of Roslindale, said she had promised the twins they could go to the playground as soon as the state allowed it.

“This is their old stomping grounds,” Borogovac said. “I feel OK with outdoor areas."

Borogovac said the girls know to wear masks but did not like the first batch she bought.

“They were uncomfortable!” Hana piped up.

Some parents, however, said they are approaching the reopening of playgrounds with caution. They are looking for spots where fewer families congregate or with plenty of open space, in case all the equipment is in use.

Families also said they are confused by the reopening schedules. While, the state government has lifted playground restrictions, in some towns and cities these recreation spots remain locked or roped off. Boston officials, for example, said they expect all playgrounds to be open by next Monday and will be posting guidelines and doing deep-cleanings first.

Vanessa Pashkoff of Stoneham took her nearly 3-year-old son, Lachlan Smith, to meet her friend and her son at Shannon Beach, along the Mystic Lakes. But they skipped the adjacent playground, because Pashkoff was not comfortable with it.

“We’ve been going to the beach for the last two weeks, and it’s pretty good because everyone stays far back,” she said. “But with playgrounds . . . I’m not totally sure. Mainly, I think my biggest thing is crowd control. When it’s in a wide-open space you can spread it out a little bit more. But kids don’t quite understand the distance the same way."

Pashkoff said that eventually they’ll venture to the playgrounds.

“I just don’t know when that will be," she said.

At Hemenway Playground in Dorchester, the massive dual slide was vacant, the play structure unattended.

Patrick Gaff, who was using a hockey stick to push his son, Elijah, on a tricycle on the path beside the playground, wasn’t letting him go anywhere near it. “They say not to touch anything, right?” he asked. “I don’t understand why people think it’s OK to go to the playground.”

While he said he feels “pretty uneducated” about the coronavirus, he questioned people’s acquiescence amid a highly contagious and deadly virus. “How are you going to stop it,” he asked, “if it all started with one person?”

Parents said the rules of the playground are now also murky. Should children be wearing masks? Is it OK for children who don’t know each other to play with each other? And how will other parents feel about that?

Caroline Man, who was watching her 2½-year-old son, Tristan, climb a slide in a North Andover neighborhood park, said she’s not sure what she’s going to do when other children want to play with her son.

“Do I? Should I interact with them?” Man said. “You don’t know what to do. There are unwritten rules of the park."

But Man and her husband worry that their son has missed out on several months of socialization with other children that is crucial at this stage of his development. They’re hoping that with more visits to the playground and the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions and activities for children, Tristan will again be as comfortable with other children as he is with the adults in his family.

For many families, the reopening of all playgrounds can’t come soon enough.

In Lawrence, Raul Fontana opted to bring his 5-year-old daughter, Marealys, to the basketball courts for the first time to rollerblade. She usually goes to a skating facility, but it’s been closed due to the pandemic, Fontana said.

And the playground a few hundred feet away from them was still closed.

“I was pretty bored,” Marealys said. She misses school, where she got to play with friends, go outside, and read. For the last few weeks, she’s mostly been riding her bike in her yard, but even that doesn’t hold the same appeal since she has mastered tricks such as steering with one hand.

Marealys, however, was eager to show off her rollerblading moves.

“Look how fast I can go,” she said before pushing off, her pastel-colored skates gliding across the asphalt.

