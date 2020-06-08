Trump nominates Harvard Law grad to federal bench in California

President Trump is nominating a Harvard Law graduate to serve on the federal bench in California, the White House said Monday.

In a statement, the White House said Trump intends to nominate James Patrick Arguelles, who currently serves as a state court judge in Sacramento County, to the federal bench for the Eastern District of California. Arguelles’s nomination is subject to US Senate confirmation.

According to the White House, Arguelles currently serves as a Superior Court judge in Sacramento County and worked previously as a federal prosecutor. The Naval Academy alumnus is also a military judge with the United States Army Reserve, the statement said.