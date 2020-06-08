Two arrested for allegedly throwing objects at police after peaceful protest in Lawrence

Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing objects at police after a peaceful protest ended in Lawrence Sunday, Lawrence Police said in a statement.

About 250 to 300 people, along with members of the Lawrence Police, took part in a peaceful rally at Lawrence City Hall Sunday afternoon, officials said. After the rally ended and protesters left the area without issue, a group of about 60 protesters gathered at the intersection of Lowell and Hampshire Streets, police said.

At 8:30 p.m., as Lawrence police officers were having a peaceful discussion with the group, a man climbed over a barrier and threw objects at the officers, police said.