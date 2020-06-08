Two arrested for allegedly throwing objects at police after peaceful protest in Lawrence

Two people were arrested for allegedly throwing objects at police after a peaceful protest ended in Lawrence Sunday, Lawrence Police said in a statement.
About 250 to 300 people, along with members of the Lawrence Police, took part in a peaceful rally at Lawrence City Hall Sunday afternoon, officials said. After the rally ended and protesters left the area without issue, a group of about 60 protesters gathered at the intersection of Lowell and Hampshire Streets, police said.
At 8:30 p.m., as Lawrence police officers were having a peaceful discussion with the group, a man climbed over a barrier and threw objects at the officers, police said.
The man was being taken into custody when another person also began throwing items at police, officials said. Both were arrested and removed from the scene.
Paul Coelho, 41 of Lawrence, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Eleri Dume-Morillo, 25 of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Police said the event was otherwise peaceful.
“Chief Roy Vasque and the Members of the Lawrence Police Department are grateful to the vast majority of individuals from Lawrence and elsewhere who came to the City and peacefully had their voices heard at both Friday evening’s and today’s events,” police wrote in the statement.
