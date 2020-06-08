A warm and generally dry week ahead

Temperatures this afternoon will reach well into the 70s. You’ll notice the breeze out of the west and it could be somewhat gusty at times. It’s another comfortably cool night ahead, which will set us up for an even warmer day on Tuesday. Humidity levels remain in check for now.

It’s Monday, but perhaps Mondays are a little less themselves these days so you can take advantage of a Monday with beautiful weather. Sunshine will prevail throughout the day. It was a great night for sleeping last night, with the temperature in Norwood around 45 degrees at sunrise. That type of cool air will become less and less common as we get deeper into June and of course throughout July and August.

Many areas missed showers and storms over the weekend so for many of you, the dry conditions continue. This week will also be generally dry, although I will introduce the chance of showers later in the week.

Humidity is going to remain comfortable through Tuesday evening before increasing on Wednesday. Along with the increase in humidity will come rising temperatures. As the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal combine with a low-pressure area and move into Canada, it will pull up some tropical air through New England. You can see this pattern evolve below.

Dew points increase on Wednesday before falling to more comfortable levels later this weekend. WeatherBell

If you’re wondering about rainfall from Cristobal, which was really a rather insignificant tropical system, it will move northward around the high-pressure area over the east and never really get here. In short, this will be a rainmaker for the center portion of the country but not here.

Rainfall from what was tropical storm Cristobal moves into the nation's middle this week. WeatherBell

Instead, an upper-level ridge will keep high pressure firmly entrenched across the area. High pressure brings air that sinks and therefore limits precipitation.

On the backside of the workweek, a cold front will start approaching. As this frontal system gets closer to New England and clashes with the humid air, showers and thunderstorms can form.

These will get added to the forecast for Thursday, especially by the evening. Here again, many of you could completely miss the rain. If it does stay dry, then those areas will edge closer to drought conditions. It’s unclear whether we will get any drier air to really establish itself until sometime over the weekend. Week two of June is likely to average warmer and drier than normal, enjoy it.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.