Woman faces illegal gun charges after fatally shooting pit bull that attacked her in Springfield

Wilkerson shot and killed one of the dogs during the incident, which happened at the dogs’ home, Springfield Animal Control Supervisor Hannah Orenstein said. The other dog was uninjured.

The two dogs allegedly attacked Andrea Wilkerson, 42, of Dallas, Ga., at a home on the 100 block of Leyfred Terrace around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said Monday.

A woman who shot and killed one dog after two pit bulls attacked her at a Springfield home was arrested on illegal gun charges Sunday, officials said.

Wilkerson fired at Nala, an American pit bull terrier who was at least 2 years old at the time of her death, Orenstein said.

Advertisement

Nala and another pit bull she previously lived with were declared dangerous at a city hearing back in the summer of 2018, Orenstein said.

The other pit bull had bitten a property manager who had gone onto the property where the dogs lived, officials said. Nala likely wasn’t involved in the incident, and the other pit bull was removed from Springfield before the hearing, Orenstein said.

Wilkerson was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after Sunday’s incident, police said.

Police arrested Wilkerson after they learned she was licensed to carry a firearm in Georgia, but not in Massachusetts, Walsh said. Massachusetts state law does not recognize the validity of gun permits issued by other states.

Wilkerson was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



