Portland police release use-of-force policy

PORTLAND, Maine — The police department in Maine’s largest city bars the use of chokeholds and other methods used to restrict the airways and classifies those actions as deadly force, according to the Portland Police Department’s use-of-force policy.

Those actions include “a chokehold, carotid hold, vascular neck restraint or other techniques (that) involve the application of pressure on a person’s throat, and/or restriction of the airway or blood circulation in the neck are prohibited, unless deadly force is justified,” according to the policy.

The policy was first ratified in 2012 and last amended in 2017, it is unclear when chokeholds were barred, the Portland Press Herald reported.