Studies suggest millions of coronavirus cases and deaths were prevented by shutdowns

In the United States alone, there would have been 4.8 million more confirmed cases (or 60 million total infections after accounting for underreporting) by early April if not for the restrictions, the study found.

A study by University of California Berkeley researchers, published Monday in the journal Nature , looked at the United States and five other countries and found that “interventions prevented or delayed on the order of 62 million confirmed cases, corresponding to averting roughly 530 million total infections.”

Has all this trouble trouble hunkering down at home around the world been worth it? Definitely yes, according to two new studies that suggest the restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic may have kept millions of people from getting sick and dying.

Advertisement

“The last several months have been extraordinarily difficult, but through our individual sacrifices, people everywhere have each contributed to one of humanity’s greatest collective achievements,” the study’s lead author, Solomon Hsiang, director of Berkeley’s Global Policy Laboratory, said in a statement from the university.

“I don’t think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference. By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history,” he said.

The study looked at 1,717 coronavirus restriction measures in the United States, China, France, Iran, Italy, and South Korea. The researchers said on a Web page set up to explain the study, “It was our hope to learn from the recent experience of these six countries, where early spread of the virus triggered large-scale policy actions.”

The study periods for countries ended at different points, either in March or early April. Continuing restrictions after the study period have likely averted millions more infections, Hsiang said.

Advertisement

The study itself only addressed the number of coronavirus cases; it did not look at coronavirus deaths. Researchers said on their webpage they couldn’t assume that current estimates of how many cases would lead to deaths “would still hold in a scenario where the health care system was overwhelmed" by a tidal wave of new cases.

More than 400,000 people have died worldwide and more than 7 million cases have been reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“So many have suffered tragic losses already. And yet, April and May would have been even more devastating if we had done nothing, with a toll we probably can’t imagine,” Hsiang said. “It’s as if the roof was about to fall in, but we caught it before it crushed everyone. It was difficult and exhausting, and we are still holding it up."

Michael Mina, an epidemiology professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in a news briefing Monday he hadn’t reviewed the study yet, but it was consistent with what he believes.

“I think that probably the lockdown measures have served an important role in our society to prevent and mitigate unabated spread of the virus, probably saving many, many millions of lives in doing so,” Mina said.

The study said, “Some policies have different impacts on different populations, but we obtain consistent evidence that the policy packages now deployed are achieving large, beneficial, and measurable health outcomes.”

Advertisement

“These findings may help inform whether or when these policies should be deployed, intensified, or lifted, and they can support decision-making in the other 180+ countries where COVID-19 has been reported,” the study said. The authors noted that countries “around the world are weighing whether the health benefits of anti-contagion policies are worth their social and economic costs" and some have “hesitated before implementing such dramatic policies.”

The researchers said on their website that home isolation (“lockdown” or “shelter-in-place”), business closures, and large-scale social distancing policies, had “big effects” on reducing the pandemic’s spread, while travel bans had a “mixed” effect. They said they didn’t find strong evidence of school closures having an impact.

A separate study published Monday in Nature estimated that the shutdowns of 11 European countries may have saved 3.1 million lives.

The study from Imperial College London said that “major non-pharmaceutical interventions have had an impact in reducing transmission in all the countries we have observed. In all countries in this study we find that these interventions ... have contained their epidemics at the current time.”

“We cannot say for certain that the current measures will continue to control the epidemic in Europe; however, if current trends continue, there is reason for optimism,” the study said.

Samir Bhatt, senior author of the study, struck a more cautious note in an e-mail to the Washington Post.

“This is just the beginning of the epidemic: we’re very far from herd immunity,” Bhatt said. “The risk of a second wave happening if all interventions and precautions are abandoned is very real.”

Advertisement





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com