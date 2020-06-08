For Biden, a team of viables

If we have learned little else from the past 1,235 desolating days, it is how consequential Cabinet positions can be. The corporate shills, policy reactionaries, and rent-seeking grifters who constitute the Trump administration have done untold harm to national security, the rule of law , even the very air we breathe . Inexperienced and insecure himself, Trump has attracted a revolving collection of sycophants who either know nothing about , or are actively working to undermine, the essential mission of their departments. And this is not to mention the dozens of executive office or Cabinet appointees who have resigned, accused of using taxpayer dollars for personal gain or running afoul of presidential pique for declining to carry out dishonorable orders. Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency chief may not save the world from climate change, but it’s safe to say he wouldn’t be ordering an agency staffer to arrange a call aimed at securing a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife. And that was just one of former EPA chief Scott Pruitt’s ethical transgressions .

Joe Biden says he has now interviewed everyone on his short list for vice president and hopes to announce his selection by Aug. 1, igniting renewed speculation over whom he might choose. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already promised it will be a woman, but will it be a ticket-balancer, a missing piece that can unite the Democratic coalition, or will he opt for an ideological soulmate who can solidify the moderate Midwest? This parlor game is diverting, but it is far too limited. Biden should give the American people insight into the shape of his entire Cabinet. It would be a balm for an electorate hungry for capable management and present a sharp contrast to the wanton plundering of democracy in Washington today.

Now think for a moment about a Biden Cabinet. Last year’s Democratic primary debates showcased a starry cast of diverse talent who might not have been quite ready for the presidency but would bring commitment and expertise to a Cabinet position. A person could credibly imagine Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey heading up Housing and Urban Development; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at Treasury, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington at environmental protection, entrepreneur Andrew Yang as a new-thinking secretary of labor, or former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg reforming the culture at Veterans Affairs. What these people have in common — in sharp contrast to the current Cabinet — are sincerity, knowledge, and ability.

Beyond his former adversaries, Biden could look to the many competent governors who are steering their states through the parlous shoals of the coronavirus pandemic and racial reckoning, both exacerbated by Trump. And Biden could tap philanthropists and patriotic corporate executives who want to see systemic change in the way the country values work and wealth. Not so much a “team of rivals” as a team of viables.

Unlike Trump, whose contempt for former president George W. Bush made him shun veterans of the previous Republican administration for Cabinet picks, Biden could reach into a ready pool of capable, in some cases visionary, administrators who served with him under Barack Obama. Last month Biden announced the formation of six “unity task forces,” including members of former presidential contender Bernie Sanders’ campaign, to devise solutions for the country’s many policy challenges. They include former Obama administration officials Vivek Murthy, Eric Holder, and Gina McCarthy, appointed to work on health care, criminal justice reform, and climate change, respectively.

Many pundits think it would be risky for Biden to announce his Cabinet choices before the election, since anyone named would be an instant target for the opposition. But Biden could stand to take a few risks. He’s already been more presidential than the current president, addressing an anguished nation last week with reason and compassion. Meanwhile, Trump’s aides dithered over whether he should give a formal speech, worried that his erratic, incendiary rhetoric would make things worse.

In November 2008, when President-elect Obama inherited a trashed economy and a feckless Washington establishment, he started work on preventing a global financial meltdown right away, well before the January inauguration. Similarly, if Biden wins this November, he will need the best minds in place immediately to lead the country’s recovery, even as a vanquished Trump whines and lies about a rigged outcome. He might as well get started now.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.