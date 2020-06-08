A bipartisan opportunity to prevent police abuse surfaces

Now the unlikeliest of political allies , US Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican turned Independent with a strong libertarian bent, are united in an effort to roll back the judicially driven doctrine with an actual statute to limit its use in police cases.

But somewhere in that mix must be a re-examination of a legal doctrine with a more than 50-year history that has provided a shield behind which too many police over too many years have been allowed to abuse their authority often with lethal results.

How to save the life of the next George Floyd? How to prevent the next horror, the next act of senseless police violence? The search for answers is just beginning. They will be many, and they will be complex.

Advertisement

“Under qualified immunity, police are immune from liability unless the person whose rights they violated can show that there is a previous case in the same jurisdiction, involving the exact same facts, in which a court deemed the actions to be a constitutional violation,” Amash and Pressley said in a letter to their congressional colleagues. “This rule has sharply narrowed the situations in which police can be held liable — even for truly heinous rights violations — and it creates a disincentive to bringing cases in the first place.”

Police are, of course, subject to criminal law, just as four officers have now been charged in connection with the George Floyd killing. But an 1871 civil rights statute originally intended to make liable “every person” who under appearance of having the legal authority deprives another person of his civil rights. And it did — until the US Supreme Court began chiseling away at it in a 1967 case in which a group of Black and white clergy, who were arrested while protesting segregated bus stations in Jackson, Mississippi, sued the police and other officials for false imprisonment. They won their original criminal cases but lost the civil one when the Earl Warren court by an 8-1 decision gave birth to the doctrine of qualified immunity for government officials.

Advertisement

It should, of course, ideally fall to the Supreme Court to correct the mess it has created. And there are a number of cases looking to come before the court that provide the opportunity to do so.

One case involves the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in his own backyard by Georgia deputy sheriff Michael Vickers. The child was lying face down on the ground at Vickers’ order, according to court files, when Vickers shot at the family dog twice. The second bullet hit and seriously injured the child. His mother, Amy Corbitt, sued Vickers.

Her lawyers argued in a recent Supreme Court filing that “this case is an excellent vehicle to revisit qualified immunity. The early grant of qualified immunity here demonstrates how the doctrine has grown too muscular. . . Given that the doctrine has no statutory or common-law basis — it was created through judicial policymaking — reconsideration in whole is also warranted.”

But there are no guarantees the court will agree to hear the case, and the best way to settle the issue for posterity is via a legislative remedy that could be tailored to focus in particular on police cases. And that would also send a timely message that the days of legalized winking at police abuses are over.

Advertisement

On the Senate side there is also an effort to pass a resolution condemning qualified immunity supported by Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren among others. And while that would have some symbolic value, the time for mere symbolism is over. (Markey has also said he would draft legislation along similar lines.)

This is a unique moment — a moment when the consciences of lawmakers should spur them to act to protect all citizens, but particularly Black Americans who have so grievously suffered at the hands of law enforcement. Ending the doctrine of qualified immunity won’t by itself end abuses, but it will help restore balance in a legal system that has been thrown perilously off kilter.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.