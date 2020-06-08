In 2014, Newton North rallied to capture the first Super 8 baseball title

June 9, 2014 : Newton North and Braintree were tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 2014 Super 8 baseball title game when Tigers catcher Alex Joyce stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

( In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

Newton North's John Little turns a double play against Silver Lake in the second round of the 2014 Super 8.

Joyce, the team’s senior captain, lined a low-and-in fastball back up the middle and into center field, scoring Christian Cox and Eric Mah. North added two insurance runs in the frame before Dylan Sbordone recorded the final six outs, clinching the inaugural Super 8 crown with a 6-2 win over its Bay State Conference rival at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

Advertisement

“It was obviously really cool to have that experience and play in the first Super 8 tournament ever,” said Joyce, who played baseball at Stonehill and now works at W.B. Mason. “We had a very well-rounded and solid team that always worked together.”

The Tigers went 19-1 in the regular season and earned the top seed in the Super 8. In the first round, they erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning to beat Catholic Memorial, 5-4, in 14 innings. Then against Silver Lake, they fought back from a 3-1 hole and won, 8-5. To reach the final, they needed a two-run seventh inning to dethrone Bridgewater-Raynham.

It was fitting that another late-inning rally proved to be the difference in the championship win over Braintree, which handed Newton North its only loss all season.

“That crew left the legacy that if you want to compete with the tough teams, you have to work in the offseason," Newton North coach Joe Siciliano said. "Everything we did in that series, it broke for Newton North.”

Advertisement



