Baseball owners make another proposal, but it is not well-received by players

Rather than carry through with a trial-balloon plan of an approximately 50-game schedule, the owners pitched a 76-game schedule for which the players would be paid half of their already prorated salaries.

In their latest offer Monday, owners presented the players with a proposal that brought a swift negative reaction from them, according to industry sources.

For those holding out hope that Major League Baseball owners and players would use the weekend to soften their positions on a plan to start the season, Monday brought only despair.

The players would receive another 25 percent, or a conditional total of 75 percent, of their prorated salary if the postseason is able to be completed.

Advertisement

All along, the players have maintained that they will not reopen the March 26 agreement they forged with the owners that they would be paid 100 percent of their prorated 2020 salaries.

The tenor of the talks has steadily deteriorated.

In their initial proposal, the owners pitched an 82-game schedule in which players would receive 60 percent of their prorated salaries. The owners cited industry losses of $4 billion for playing in front of no fans as too much for them to bear alone.

Before making a counterproposal, the players asked owners to provide economic data that backed up their loss estimation. The owners provided some, not all, of the records the players were seeking.

The players responded with a 114-game proposal in which they would be paid 100 percent of their prorated salary.

The owners rejected that proposal at the end of last week, and used the weekend to consider the next steps to take.

Monday’s proposal was the response, meaning it will be up to the players to make a counterproposal if they choose.

With players likely needing three full weeks of a second spring training, the chance of beginning the season in early July is slipping away rapidly.

Advertisement

The owners do have the right to schedule and implement a season, per the March 26 agreement.

That agreement, based on details reported by the Associated Press, spelled out that the players would be paid 100 percent of their 2020 salaries on a pro rata basis — so if, say, 50 percent of the regular season is played, then the players would receive 50 percent of their salary.

The agreement also gives commissioner Ron Manfred the right to create and impose a schedule “using best efforts to play as many games as possible, while taking into account player safety and health, rescheduling needs, competitive considerations, stadium availability, and the economic feasibility of various alternatives."

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB