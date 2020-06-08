Cubs creating diversity committee to improve standards, practices

Theo Epstein said the Chicago Cubs are creating a diversity committee to help improve the organization’s standards and practices. The recent deaths of George Floyd , Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have sparked protests across the country, leading sports organizations to take a closer look at their history and policies when it comes to diversity. “I join my colleagues at the Cubs in standing up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protesters who are doing their best to make this a real inflection point in our history," said Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, on a conference call ahead of baseball’s amateur draft. “At this moment in time, silence is complicity, and it’s important that all of our voices are heard,” he said. He said the committee “can make sure we set better standards for ourselves and hold ourselves accountable and be better on this issue.” And the former Red Sox GM is not waiting for the committee when it comes to taking a closer look at his work, recently examining his own hiring practices. "The majority of people that I’ve hired, if I’m being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me,” he added. “That’s something that I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better.” . . . The Arizona Coyotes made Xavier Gutierrez the first Latino team president and CEO in NHL history, hiring announced by Alex Meruelo , who became the NHL’s first Latino controlling owner when he bought a majority stake in the Coyotes last year. Gutierrez previously served as managing director at Clearlake Capital Group and was chief investment officer of Meruelo Group, which is owned by Alex Meruelo .

Advertisement

Protests

Iowa football under scrutiny

Iowa players returned to campus Monday to prepare for voluntary workouts amid an uproar after former Hawkeyes alleged systemic racism and other mistreatment in the program, Chris Doyle, the team’s strength coach was placed on administrative leave and coach Kirk Ferentz’s leadership was called into question. About two dozen current players took to social media to voice messages of unity, with several referencing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the social unrest in the country. None complained directly about his treatment inside the Iowa program. Ferentz, the nation’s longest-tenured coach at one school at 22 years, indicated he was caught off guard when he read what ex-Hawkeyes offensive lineman James Daniels, now with the Chicago Bears, tweeted Friday. Several African American former players brought up issues they attributed to Doyle, who at $800,000, is the highest pair strength coach in college football . . . Prevented from doing his day job by the coronavirus outbreak, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is standing out during the pandemic through his passionate campaigning against racial injustice. The Mercedes driver took to Instagram in support of demonstrators who toppled a statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the English city of Bristol during one of the many global protests in the Black Lives Matter movement. “All statues of racist men who made money from selling a human being should be torn down!” Hamilton wrote on the social-networking site. “Which one is next?”

Advertisement

Track & field

Alleged doping coverup

A Paris court heard allegations Monday that top athletes hushed-up suspected doping by giving millions of dollars in illicit payoffs to corrupt administrators, as the trial got underway for Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of track and field who was once among the most influential leaders in Olympic sports. Wearing a face mask, the 87-year-old Diack was present in court for the first of six days of hearings that will weigh evidence that his presidency of track and field’s governing body was riddled with corruption and other malfeasance, hurting athletes who raced against competitors who were suspected of doping but have since testified that they paid to keep competing. In the audience was a French marathon runner, Christelle Daunay, who competed against one of the athletes, Russian runner Liliya Shobukhova, who later testified to investigators about illicit payments to hush-up doping. Beaten by Shobukhova at the 2011 Chicago Marathon, Daunay is a civil party to the case and is seeking 110,000 euros in damages and compensation for earnings she believes she lost because of the alleged cover-ups by administrators at the IAAF, including Diack. “It was a whole system and when you see all the money involved, it’s shocking,” Daunay said. Diack, the IAAF president for nearly 16 years, is being tried for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust. As IAAF president, Diack oversaw an era when Usain Bolt made track and field wildly popular. But Diack’s legacy, and the IAAF’s credibility, took a beating after he stepped down in 2015. He was arrested in France and investigators revealed accusations of athletes being squeezed for payments.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Advertisement

Surgery sidelines LaMarcus Aldridge

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder, a major blow to the Spurs’ postseason chances, assuming the season continues as planned. The 34-year-old Aldridge (18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds per game this season) had the surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury he suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21. San Antonio is one of the 22 teams will that report to the ESPN Wide Wide Of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, starting next month, when the NBA plans to resume its season. The Spurs have been to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, matching the longest streak in NBA history . . . Promoter Bob Arum is hoping to stage a third heavyweight fight between his Tyson Fury, his British boxer and Deontay Wilder by the end of the year, potentially in the Chinese enclave of Macau. Arum told The Associated Press that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February. Only then would Fury turn his attention to an all-British fight with Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, in early 2021 . . Former United States national team player Fabian Johnson will leave Borussia Mönchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season. He has made only six Bundesliga appearances this season because of injury . . .

Advertisement

Colleges

Judge clears UConn

A federal judge has ruled that UConn did nothing wrong when it took away the scholarship of soccer player Noriana Radwan, who gave the middle finger to a television camera. Radwan, who eventually transferred to Hofstra, had argued that her punishment for the November 2014 incident was excessive and not in line with discipline meted out to male athletes who violated school policies. She made the obscene gesture to an ESPNU camera while celebrating with teammates after the Huskies beat South Florida 3-2 on penalty kicks in the 2014 American Athletic Conference championship game. She was suspended for the NCAA Tournament . . . JD Spielman, the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Nebraska football program, has entered his name into the transfer portal. The son of Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman, he had left school on March 3 to deal with an unspecified health matter. He was expected back for summer conditioning.











































