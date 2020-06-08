Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Blue Jays-Red Sox, Sept. 21, 1999 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Troy O’Leary has three hits for the Red Sox, which is as many as the Blue Jays manage off Pedro Martinez. I will never stop missing watching that man pitch.

Celtics-Trail Blazers, Feb. 14, 1986 (NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.)

Larry Bird drops a 47-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double while — pause for dramatic effect here — playing mostly lefthanded just for the heck of it.

Mighty Ducks-Bruins, Jan. 16, 2006 (NESN, 8 p.m.)

Hard to believe, but Patrice Bergeron has just one career goal in 19 games against the Ducks. It comes in this game, and we think you’ll enjoy it.

