Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated June 9, 2020, 26 minutes ago
It wasn't as fun as a real game, but Jayson Tatum (left) and Gordon Hayward got to work out at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Monday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics on Monday released a video of forwards Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward working out at the Auerbach Center in Brighton as the team begins to ramp up preparations for its July return at Disney World.

The team started having individual workouts last week. In the video, Hayward is seen doing light shooting and ballhandling drills with assistant coach Scott Morrison rebounding for him while wearing a mask and gloves. Brian Dolan, a member of the team’s medical staff, oversaw the session and also wore a mask and gloves.

In a separate segment, Tatum fired away 3-pointers with assistant coach Jay Larranaga rebounding for him while wearing a mask and gloves. Rookie forward Romeo Langford was at the facility, too.

NBA teams have not yet been cleared to return to full practices, but the 22 teams that will take part in the resumption of the season are expected to hold brief training camps in their own cities before beginning a three-week training camp in Orlando on July 9.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.