Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward get back to work in Brighton

It wasn't as fun as a real game, but Jayson Tatum (left) and Gordon Hayward got to work out at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Monday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics on Monday released a video of forwards Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward working out at the Auerbach Center in Brighton as the team begins to ramp up preparations for its July return at Disney World.

The team started having individual workouts last week. In the video, Hayward is seen doing light shooting and ballhandling drills with assistant coach Scott Morrison rebounding for him while wearing a mask and gloves. Brian Dolan, a member of the team’s medical staff, oversaw the session and also wore a mask and gloves.