New Zealand, now free of COVID-19, able to remove restrictions on fans

New Zealand has succeeded in eradicating the coronavirus; as of Monday it had no active cases of COVID-19 and hadn’t recorded a new infection for 17 days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand will move from midnight Monday to alert level 1 under which life returns almost to normal, though border restrictions remain in force.

Sports fans again will be able to fill stadiums in New Zealand after the government Monday removed restrictions on public gatherings imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a news conference Monday, Ardern said alert level 1 means that public events can take place “without limitation,” including sports events. Stadiums will be able to accommodate fans without regulations around social distancing.

One of the immediate beneficiaries will be the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament which begins June 13. The tournament involves New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams, which will meet each other home and away over 10 weeks.

The opening match between the Highlanders and Chiefs potentially could be played in front of 25,000 fans at the Highlanders’ roofed stadium in Dunedin.

In announcing the impending move to level 1 last week, Ardern said some precautions would still be necessary at sporting events.

“All gatherings of any size can occur,” she said. “However, we are working with ticketing agencies and large scale event organizers on a COVID code whereby contact details are collected so that we can keep a track of people at large gatherings in the event that we need to follow them up for contact tracing.

“For those larger events it is a matter of preparedness for us. We may be confident that we’re an environment where we do not have COVID in circulation. But if we have a situation where even one case emerges, and it’s found that they had been in attendance at a large event, we always have to be prepared to be able to contact trace successfully.”

International sporting events are still ruled out. Ardern said Monday New Zealand’s borders will remain closed to prevent the virus returning.

US Tennis slashes costs, payroll

The group that runs the US Open tennis tournament is eliminating 110 national positions and reducing travel costs over the next few years to deal with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Tennis Association also announced Monday that it will close its headquarters in White Plains, N.Y., and shift remaining staff to an as-yet-undetermined location in the state.

Other budget-trimming moves include merging player development and facilities departments, and hosting only one in-person meeting per calendar year from 2021 to 2023.

Wisconsin ready for athletes

The University of Wisconsin is permitting the voluntary return of football and volleyball players for initial health assessments and COVID-19 testing this week to clear the way for them to begin voluntary strength and conditioning activities June 15.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will return later this month, followed by the men’s and women’s hockey teams.

Strength and conditioning activities are being altered to reduce health risks. Each station will have sanitation supplies. The weight racks will be spaced out and will be used by only one individual per session. Conditioning sessions will take place outside unless poor weather prohibits it.

Before arriving on campus, all athletes will undergo nasal swab testing for COVID-19. They will be tested again if they report symptoms, or if they’re believed to have contacted someone who tested positive. Athletes will be screened daily before entering athletic facilities, and athletes and staff will wear masks at all times other than during conditioning activities.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will lift its dead period next week to allow for in-person workouts for prep athletes.

The organization announced it would allow limited workouts beginning June 15, though education agencies must also permit it at a local level.

Restrictions for the first phase of return include having workouts of no longer than 90 minutes, with no more than 25 people at outdoor venues and no more than 10 in gymnasiums. They also require daily temperature checks and social distancing, along with instructing schools to keep the same groupings of athletes working together each time.

Locker rooms and weight rooms remain closed for now. The restrictions include no shared use of athletic equipment. Guidelines for future phases will be developed and shared at a later date.

Italy makes playoff plans

The Italian soccer season could finish without a champion if Serie A is stopped again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian federation approved plans for a playoff or the use of an algorithm if the regular season cannot be finished. Serie A clubs decided Friday to ask for no champion and no relegations.

The latest plans proposed by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina were approved by a unanimous vote. Three Serie A representatives did not take part in the vote.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9. It is scheduled to resume June 20 and finish Aug. 2.

There are 12 rounds remaining, plus four matches that were postponed in the 25th round.

The format of the playoffs, including the number of teams involved, is yet to be finalized.

If matches cannot be held because of time restrictions or the pandemic worsens, playoffs are the preferred option to determine the final standings. If an algorithm is necessary, there will be no champion unless it is mathematically certain at the point the season is stopped again.

The final points tally of each team, added to the current standings, will be based on their average points from home and away matches, multiplied by the number of remaining home and away matches.

The FIGC also announced that if a team is found to have violated the strict medical protocol established for resuming matches, it could face sanctions ranging from a fine to being excluded from the championship — depending on the severity of the infraction.

If the season cannot restart June 20, the FIGC has until July 10 to decide whether it can restart. It has been allowed until Aug. 20 to finish.ne the other team to join them in the second division.

The top two men’s divisions are the only ones set to resume their regular seasons. The women’s Serie A will not restart.

Logano, NASCAR reach out to fans

NASCAR fans won’t be allowed to attend when the Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night, but the sport’s impact will surely be felt by Henry County residents the next day.

The Joey Logano Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation, and Elevation Outreach are partnering to bring a Convoy of Hope to Martinsville, Va., with the goal of providing 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to approximately 1,000 families during a drive-thru distribution at NASCAR’s oldest track.

The effort is similar to one conducted at Darlington Raceway in May.

“After seeing how impactful Darlington went, we quickly moved forward and scheduled our next event with Convoy of Hope in Martinsville,” Joey Logano, chairman of his foundation, said in a release.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NASCAR to pause its season in March. The race at Martinsville will be the seventh since the series went back to racing without fans last month.

Brighton to fill seats with ‘fans’

English soccer club Brighton is offering fans the chance to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the stadium when the Premier League resumes. Fans need to send in a photo wearing a Brighton jersey and pay $25.

Games in the league will be closed to spectators for the remainder of the season because of the pandemic.

Five of Brighton’s nine remaining games are at home. The first is June 20 against Arsenal.