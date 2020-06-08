Patriots won’t be at Gillette Stadium until training camp

Though no dates have been determined, the Patriots normally start their camp in late July.

In addition, New England’s coaching staff will not be required to report to Gillette Stadium until later this summer. However, Bill Belichick and his assistants will continue to hold online meetings and sessions until the start of camp.

The Patriots won’t be gathering at Gillette Stadium until the beginning of training camp, a league source confirmed late Monday night.

In addition, the source said most of the club’s veterans completed their offseason meetings Sunday, though a few first-year players will continue to participate in virtual sessions along with the rookies.

New England is scheduled to play its first exhibition game Aug. 13 when it hosts the Detroit Lions. The Patriots are slated to open the regular season a month later when they’ll host the Miami Dolphins Sept. 13.

Like all NFL teams, the Patriots’ offseason schedule, including rookie camp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Monday announced protocols for players, staff, and employees to be allowed at team facilities.

Keeping distance is a major priority and now the Patriots have extra time to alter their locker rooms, weight rooms, and other common areas to make sure there is proper distancing, including 6 feet of space between lockers.

