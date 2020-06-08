State tourney flashback: Ryann Stagg socked King Philip softball to a walkoff win

June 8, 2019 – In what Ryann Stagg never could have anticipated was one of the final at-bats of her high school softball career, the junior outfielder smacked a walkoff triple, leading host King Philip to 4-3 victory in a Division 1 South preliminary matchup.

( In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason. )

Stagg, the nine hitter, fell behind 0-2 in the count before lining a ball to the left-center gap. Heather Nix scored from first, and the Warriors advanced in Wrentham.

“It’s crazy to think that would be one of the last games I would play, it’s a bummer that we won’t have any more experiences like that,” recalled Stagg, who as a senior this spring, never took the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got the perfect pitch and it was the perfect opportunity for me to take advantage of it.

The last season of Norm Beauchemin’s seven-year tenure as coach with KP was extended, and it would be the team’s final victory of the 2019 season. One round later, the Warriors were eliminated by Taunton.

Stagg will attend Providence College this fall to study biology.

“It was exciting for her, because she didn’t have that many big hits during the course of the season,” said Beauchemin, who is now retired.



