Sterling Brown, Bucks lead protest in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated. Before the march, Bucks guard Sterling Brown led the crowd in 9 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd . Brown has a pending lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee, saying that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they used a stun gun on him on Jan. 26, 2018. “It’s great to see everybody out here standing as one, standing for equality, standing for George Floyd and his family and everybody who’s been a victim to police brutality,” Brown told the crowd before the march. Several of the Bucks players also had participated in a local march against police brutality on Saturday night.

Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they allege is systemic racism in the program. Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday, part of a decision made by coach Kirk Ferentz, who said Saturday the school would conduct an independent review into the situation, with all parties able to participate and voice their opinions … Ken Riley, the former Cincinnati Bengals standout who was head coach and athletic director at alma mater Florida A&M, died at 72. The school announced the death, saying Riley died in his hometown of Bartow, Fla. A cause of death was not released. Riley played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions — fifth in NFL history — for 596 yards and five touchdowns — all franchise records. He recovered 18 fumbles … John Zook, who teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end, died at 72. Zook was with Atlanta from 1969-75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. The team had scant success, with only two winning seasons and no playoff appearances during that time, but the duo was recognized as one of the team’s few strong suits.

Tennis

Digital tournament on tap

A new digitally friendly tennis tournament starts Saturday in southern France with four Top 10-ranked players involved. Co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou, coach for Serena Williams, hopes the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) — whose first edition features ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini — can change the way tennis is viewed by allowing a younger audience to access the raw feelings of players. Players compete every weekend for five weeks in a round robin format, their matches streamed on a live platform, with multiple screens, cameras and speakers capturing every sight and sound, according to organizers. And that’s the whole point: allowing viewers unprecedented access to all that goes on in a game. Ramping up the rawness, rather than filtering it out.

Advertisement

Track and field

Runner denies wrongdoing

Salwa Eid Naser was already being investigated for missing three doping tests when she raced to an upset win in the 400 meters at the world track and field championships in Doha in October, the Athletics Integrity Unit confirmed. That means that Naser could be stripped of her gold medal if she’s found guilty. She also faces missing next year’s Olympics in Tokyo. The Nigeria-born sprinter, who represents Bahrain, surged past Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo to win in 48.14 seconds, the fastest time since 1985. The AIU said that Naser racked up a fourth whereabouts failure in January. AIU records show she wasn’t charged and provisionally suspended until this week. The AIU statement didn’t explain the reason for the delay. Naser said in an Instagram Live video on Friday that she was not a cheat and that missing three drugs tests before the world championships ‘‘is normal” and “can happen to anybody,” according to an account of her broadcast published by NBC.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Nunes defends title

Amanda Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while actively holding the titles in both weight classes Saturday night, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus. UFC 250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption in competition amid the coronavirus pandemic … Sports fans again will be able to fill stadiums in New Zealand after the government on Monday removed restrictions on public gatherings imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic … The University of Wisconsin at Green Bay is turning its basketball program over to Will Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Athletic director Charles Guthrie announced that the school and Ryan have agreed to a deal in principle, though final contract details are still being worked out.