Tampa police say Reche Caldwell’s fatal shooting ‘does not appear random’

Former Patriots receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa, Fla., and although police still hadn’t confirmed Caldwell’s identity when contacted Monday morning, his mother told TMZ that her son was killed in a “targeted” robbery attempt.

Tampa police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee would confirm only that the department was “investigating a homicide where a victim was shot and killed on E. Hanna Ave. Saturday night.’’

According to the incident report, officers responded to a report of shots fired and “located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures.’’

Caldwell, who was 41, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting "does not appear to be a random act.’’

“He was set up. I’m going to follow it all the way to the end,’’ Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, told the Tampa Bay Times. “You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y’all just took it away from us?’’

Caldwell played just one season in New England but he made a big impact. He led the team in receptions (61) and receiving yards (760) in 2006. It was by far the most productive of Caldwell’s six NFL seasons and ended with a loss to the Colts in the AFC Championship game.

Caldwell was released by the Patriots just prior to the 2007 season when the club had added receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker.

“I’m saddened to hear the news about Reche,’’ Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement Sunday. “He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.’’

Former tight end Ben Watson, who played with Caldwell in New England, wrote in a social media post that Caldwell “always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories.’’

Caldwell played with Washington in 2007 before his professional career ended.

Following his football days, Caldwell served 27 months in prison for receiving an illegal package containing what the Gainesville (Fla.) Sun called “a less potent version of the drug MDMA.’’

In January, Caldwell pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He and several other former NFL players were charged after filing nearly $4 million in false insurance claims over a span of 18 months. He was scheduled to be sentenced this month.

“It’s sad to hear,’’ Steve Spurrier, Caldwell’s college coach at Florida, told the Gainesville Sun. “He was a quarterback when we recruited him, but he wanted to play receiver. He knew that would be where he’d have a chance to play in the pros. He was quick, good hands. He made the adjustment pretty easily.’’

Caldwell was taken by the Chargers in the second round of the 2002 draft and finished his NFL career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.