Together, New England Revolution make use of new practice facility

“The first day of training was good,“ said coach Bruce Arena. “You can’t expect too much on Day 1, but we have approximately four weeks to get our team ready for real competition. We’re going to work hard and get there, but I was impressed with the effort today.”

The New England Revolution returned to full-team training in Foxborough for the first time since MLS suspended play March 12.

“The resources are tremendous here,“ said defender Henry Kessler. “These fields are fantastic. Being able to walk right outside the locker room to the fields is a luxury. The gym, the meal room, stuff like that are luxuries that we have here and we really appreciate. It’s good to have those back again instead of just driving in and driving home. We appreciate that stuff.”

The coach was pleased, too.

“The facility is outstanding,“ said Arena. “We’re really, really pleased with the training facility and I know the players appreciate it. It allows us to do our training in a much more efficient manner, so we’re real pleased with everything here.

”The guys have been utilizing all the facility here and we have an outstanding hill as well for some fitness work. Overall, everything has been good.”

The New England Revolution participate in their first full-team practice since the quarantine at their new training facility in Foxborough on Monday. Paul-Michael Ochoa/New England Revolution

It had been up to the players during the quarantine to maintain their conditioning.

“I think everybody is fit on our team because we train hard for ourselves,” said Revolution defender Alexander Büttner. ”But it is different when you train with a team, different fitness and everything, so yeah, it seems good and feels good and it’s good to be back.”

Added Kessler, “It felt really good to be back, full training, for the first time in months. I think guys are going to be a little rusty, but it felt really good to be back. We’ve done a lot of running in the past weeks and I think we’re all glad to be back playing with the ball again.”

The team felt secure with the new health and safety protocols, said Büttner.

“We get tested almost three, four times a week, so I think it’s safe to train because the results are good,” he said.

Although the new tests were not to everyone’s liking, according to Kessler.

“There was a blood test and then the other one was a bit uncomfortable,“ he said. “You have to stick something pretty far up your nose. Those were the tests, but it’s good to have those done and make sure everyone’s healthy.”

But it was all worth it to be back on the field again, together, as a team.

“This might be a defender’s answer but I missed competing the most. Battling with guys. That’s probably what I missed most,“ said Kessler. “You can kick a ball around, still try to do technical stuff, but competing against another guy — that’s something we didn’t have. I think that’s what I missed the most.”