6 fitness pros share their favorite workout tracks

Does music equal motivation? Science says “maybe!” Researchers at West London’s Brunel University found music improved individual performance on treadmills. When the music was described by participants as “motivational,” the results were even better. With that in mind, we asked Boston-area fitness pros to share their favorite workout songs for the social distancing era.

TrillFit CEO Heather C. White is still breaking a sweat with her clientele with free on-demand YouTube classes (www.trill.fit/trillfit-at-home). “If I’m doing an early class, I love to play “Before I Let Go” from ‘Homecoming’ right before I get into it,” White said. “It’s the happiest song. It never fails to put me in a good mood and it gets me moving.” Bonus track: When White switches to a strength-based workout, she turns up Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes.” That helps her get “in the mind-set where I can grab that heavier set of weights and really crush it.”

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

Achieve Fitness co-owner Lauren Pak is also keeping clients in her virtual flow (www.achievefitnessboston.com/virtual-classes) and recommends “Physical” from Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” album. “For high intensity, I like EDM, so I’ll pick popular songs and look up the remixes because they’ll have more interesting beats,” she explained. Pak and her husband have also added their 18-month-old to their workout crew. “He knows if I’m on the floor in a push-up position, he’ll hop on my back,” she said. “It’s been fun to get him involved and remember that any movement is good. Even if I only get in five push-ups.”

“Stronger than Ever” by Raleigh Ritchie

Between her online strength and cardio classes, Boston fitness pro Erin Bailey (www.ebaileyfitness.com) is keeping up runs through this period of social distancing. “I was finishing my long run last weekend, literally entering my final mile, when ‘Stronger Than Ever’ came on,” she said. “It’s this tough beat that builds and [is] all about coming together.” Bailey cited her favorite line as motivation for not only finishing a run — but getting through this challenging time: “And I won’t be crushed by the weight of this town/I’ll fall from the sky but I won’t fall forever/I’ll fall but when I rise I’ll be stronger than ever.”

“Give a Little Bit” by The Goo Goo Dolls

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi says he’s keeping up with his runs and recommends this ’90s cover of the Supertramp classic for a little pep in your step. The Goo Goo Dolls’s sunny, catchy version came on during a difficult long-run when he was training for the 2014 Boston Marathon. “I was struggling up one of the hills in my neighborhood,” Bruschi remembered. “I just ran 13 miles, was exhausted, and didn’t have anything left in the tank. That song came on and it gave me the push I needed to get up that final hill.”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack

Fitness guru and YouTuber Sarah Dussault (https://sarahfit.com) reaches for the bold, colorful “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack for her workouts. “It sounds cheesy, and maybe a little slow, but the beats and lyrics make for an easy motivational playlist,” she said. Epic ensemble hit “This Is Me” and Zac Efron and Zendaya’s power ballad “Rewrite the Stars” are must-repeats. “The next thing I know, I’m feeling better from a rush of endorphins," Dussault said.

“Two Thousand and Seventeen” by Four Tet

Pilates instructor Kara Duval (www.karaduvalpilates.com) keeps an active Zoom and Instagram Live class schedule and says the ambient electronic instrumentals by Four Tet keep her motivated at home. “One woman [in my class] said it felt like she was in an underground nightclub in Berlin,” Duval said. “It’s moody but light — ethereal.” For heavier workouts, Duval likes another Four Tet track called “Insect Near Piha Beach.” "You’ll feel more connected to muscles you didn’t even know you had,” she said. “Music sets you up for an environment. It’s not so it can distract you. It’s to bring you into the vibe that much more.”