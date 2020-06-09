Fresh, fragrant masa you can get online

There are tortillas, and then there are tortillas made from stone-ground nixtamalized corn, a type worth hunting for. Vermont Tortilla Company in Shelburne nixtamalizes local organic corn using the ancient and lengthy process. It starts with simmering and steeping the dried corn kernels in water and mineral lime for hours to rid its outer shell, and then washing and grinding the mixture into soft masa, or dough. April Moulaert and her husband, Azur, who grew up in Costa Rica, both trained scientists, started the business five years ago. Their nubby-textured tortillas are sold at Whole Foods Markets and specialty stores. Now the Moularts are selling the fresh, fragrant masa through their website ($5 for a pound plus shipping). Smooth and supple, akin to pasta dough, you can use it to create tortillas, as well as tamales, empanadas, sopas, cakes, and an abundance of other dishes. It ships frozen with ice packs and keeps well in the freezer. “Massage it after it thaws to bring it back to consistency,” Azur says. To order go to, www.vttortillaco.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND