‘A meal binds us. A meal connects us. A meal fuels us.’

“I knew how to cook, but I wanted to learn more about these fancy sauces,” she says. Then, she got a master’s degree in social work from Simmons. It’s useful in her line of work, especially now amid COVID-19 and the killing of George Floyd.

Cheryl Straughter, 62, opened Southern-inflected restaurant Soleil in Roxbury’s Nubian Square in May 2018, after Tasty Burger moved out. A one-time biology major and aspiring medical student, she became a force in the restaurant business instead, first in Grove Hall at Keith’s Place — named for her son — before formal culinary training at Johnson & Wales.

“By default, I’ve been doing social work all my life. I just didn’t have the alphabet soup behind my name until Simmons,” she says. “I actually weaved together this really cool quilt of culinary, my social work background, and working with my staff and working with people from the community. Not to say that I’m sitting here diagnosing people, but just the ability to understand where folks in the community come from.”

How are you feeling in the wake of world events and what’s going on in our city, as a small business owner and as a person?

So, as a business owner, I eat everywhere all over the city and outlying areas as well, because I enjoy different food from various cultures. As it relates to a diner’s perspective, it’s very much a small neighborhood-supporting restaurant. While my foot path is now growing, when we first opened, it was pretty much the circumference of the Bruce Bolling Municipal Building and neighbors. But now I have customers in East Boston, Cambridge. Literally, we are growing beyond the foot path that we originally had, which is great because it just allows Soleil to get the food and the cuisine that we have out into different communities and neighborhoods.

As a person, how do I feel about what’s happening in the city? I wish that it didn’t take such extreme measures for people to think about dining more openly in restaurants of color. It was a tragic situation. I just wish that it didn’t have to occur so that we could get some more visibility for our business.

What’s the status of Soleil since COVID hit?

So, prior to COVID hitting, we had various revenue streams. For example, we’re housed in the headquarters of the Boston School Department. When COVID came down, we lost our dine-in ability due to the pandemic. So that hit us harshly because there were several people who came down from the offices and just partook in our food. So that no longer exists. Our catering — one by one, we just saw orders for each concurrent week just being canceled. And the last thing that hit us was our rental of the back area for private functions. That also fell off our books. Because, again, people aren’t meeting in groups. It’s been very, very difficult for us. And I remained open a couple of weeks after the sit-down order came to do takeout and delivery. However, since that wasn’t a huge revenue-generator for us, it just didn’t really bring the income in so I could sustain my staff. So eventually we did close our doors, and we only reopened this Monday.

Cajun salmon cakes at Soleil. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

As a restaurateur, what about Boston appeals to you?

I’m from here, born in Roxbury and lived several years in Dorchester. And in terms of this particular area, Nubian Square, I remember when I was younger, fondly, the businesses that were here. I remember the elevated train. My mother used to take us into town to the Ringling Brothers Circus, Filene’s Basement. So as a neighborhood, I’ve long been connected to the community. And when the opportunity came to open Soleil, I knew that it was going to be difficult because of the perception and the reality of some things that occur in the neighborhood.

There seems to be a growing focus on Nubian Square in terms of just the RFPs that are coming out for development for new housing that’s on the horizon. So I wanted to be a part of that growth pattern. Our name, Soleil, is my granddaughter’s middle name. … In French, “soleil” is a term that’s used for the sun. It just is reflective of, one, my love for my granddaughter. So I have a business that I’ve named after someone very meaningful in my life, but it’s also reflective of how I see the community. This is a warm and a bright community, although it is not always seen that way. I want to be a part of that vision.

How has the neighborhood, from a racial perspective and from a social one, evolved and transformed in your lifetime? What has changed, and what has stayed the same?

From a small-business, African American, female-owned perspective, I see that it’s difficult and has always been difficult for people like me to get investments, seed money, financing, things of that nature. I don’t have all this crowd-funding and all the cool things that happen now. So finding financing has been difficult for small African American businesses.

What I can say, in terms of the support that I have received, the City of Boston has been phenomenal. So I’ve gone through the Department of Neighborhood Development and have been able to have a great relationship with them in terms of funding opportunities, in terms of investing in my business, because something must be done to grow small businesses, especially small Black businesses. … Without neighborhood programs I wouldn’t be here. Another source of funding has been Dorchester Bay [Economic Development Corporation]. With those two entities, and along with a lot of personal investment, I mean not only sweat equity, but funds that I have saved throughout the years, it’s allowed me to really have a good story, even in the challenging times and even in how difficult it was to start. I feel good.

Post-COVID, I did apply for the PPP and a total of seven other programs. So we received the PPP, but the very first organization that gave us a grant was the NAACP.

What’s your perception of how race relations have evolved?

Sure. So, as a young person, and I’d say that was probably up until middle school, I was between Roxbury and Dorchester. And I remember the challenges that some of my friends had as they were bused over to South Boston. I remember the meanness of some of the people as those buses rolled in. You know, for young men and women of color just to get an education, I thought it was really a bad thing, in that why would we have to go outside of our community in order to get something that’s supposed to be equal — education? So I remember all of those things quite vividly.

When I was in middle school, my family moved outside of the city, but I always came back to Roxbury and Dorchester because that’s where my friends were. I had more of an opportunity, as a teenager and as a college student, to visit various parts of the city.

I went to Boston State College, which is no longer here. I received my first degree from there in ‘75. I have a degree in biology. I thought I wanted to go into medicine, but then got this really funky job with the airlines. And I lived in the South End. Now, the South End at that time was that border between Roxbury, and an OK place to live because it abuts downtown. But as a black female, I felt uncomfortable at times. I mean, I was physically dragged out of my car by the Boston Police back then, you know. Race relations have always been a problem in Boston.

I make no mistake, and I don’t hold my breath with that. It has always been a problem. Sometimes it’s more overt than others. Sometimes it’s kind of this covert thing that happens. But it’s there. It’s always there.

Then, as a mother of an African American male, like many other moms, I had that conversation with my son about race, about safety. … So it’s difficult. It’s very, very difficult talking about unjust behavior, whether it’s the police or whether it’s your neighbor who lives right across the hall from you, who feels that you are other than based solely on your skin color. So I have been impacted by the negative relations that occur in the city.

But I’m also a person who has been on the receiving of great relationships. You know, I literally know people from every hue, from multiple nationalities. I’ve had the opportunity to travel extensively because I’ve worked for the airlines. So I enjoy people. I enjoy authentic people in whatever shade you come in.

A lot of people want to support restaurants. What message would you like to get out to people? What do you need now — both from consumers and from the city?

Great question. Thank you. What I need now is for people to, truly, go on our website. We are www.soleiboston.com. Look at what we have to offer. Purchase from us. Keep our revenue flowing so that I can keep my staff afloat.

Every Friday, we have a dinner menu and a movie. We have partnered with a movie company and whoever buys the movie, half of the revenue goes to Soleil and half of the revenue goes to the movie company. So it’s almost like this virtual Friday night date we have. This is the second time that we’ve done it. And we need support. I mean, any business needs revenue. It doesn’t matter what culture it is. We need support, and Black businesses at this time need more support than ever before.

What are you eating these days?

If it’s indulgence, then I eat lemon meringue pie, because that reminds me of my mother. She made the best lemon meringue pie. If I’m dining for a meal, I love salmon prepared any kind of way.

Do you think people are going to be reluctant to go out to eat, or do you think that business will come back?

I think it’s going to take time. We are all social beings. There is something about meeting and talking and breaking bread with your friends and your colleagues. But I think that it’s going to be a slow road back. I mean, in preparation to reopen, we do have the physical barriers between our staff and our guests. We have the six-foot markings on our floor. But what has to happen is people have to feel comfortable to come back into a typical restaurant environment. … In my foot path of Soleil, I don’t have the ability to open outside. So that’s another barrier that’s going to prevent us to have that stream of revenue.

Mentally, what do you think will make that shift? Are there other policies that the city could implement?

What can happen to help? The city is doing so much in trying to communicate with businesses on how to get restaurants back up and running, because it’s a huge revenue. I mean, it’s a tourist thing. It’s a local thing. It’s a neighborhood thing. And we’ve got to figure out how to keep these businesses afloat. Small business employs so many people. It supersedes corporations. More people are employed in small businesses, and [they] make a neighborhood a neighborhood. If these small businesses weren’t here, then you wouldn’t have neighborhoods.

It’s horrible to contemplate what neighborhoods would look like without restaurants, given how ingrained they are in the fabric of every single community. You serve as sort of a sanctuary for people, and it’s very disruptive when you don’t have those touchstones in your community anymore.

People come in for more than just food. People come in, and they have conversations. Like today, this woman came in and said, “I came here because my daughter’s middle name is Soleil. I didn’t know you were here.” … People come here for more than just a meal. A meal binds us. A meal connects us. A meal fuels us. But they come to restaurants for more than that.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.