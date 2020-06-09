Recipe: Grilled lamb kebabs with feta-yogurt sauce are appealing summer fare

Serves 6

Lamb kebabs cook quickly on the grill, which makes them appealing summer fare. After they're charred but still pink, wrap up a few chunks in warm naan or pita with a thick feta and yogurt sauce and tuck in grilled yellow squash and roasted red peppers. If you don't have a grill, broil the skewers and vegetables. For these kebabs, buy a boneless leg of lamb, which usually comes in netting (discard it); you need 3 1/2 pounds. Once you trim the fat, you lose at least half a pound. Or buy 3 pounds of lean lamb cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks. Allow several hours for the meat to marinate in lemon juice and olive oil. The creamy sauce, which can be made in advance, is aromatic with fresh mint and oregano.

SAUCE

¼ cup feta 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1. In a small bowl, crumble the feta, then mash it with a fork. Add the mint, oregano, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

2. Add the yogurt by the spoonful, stirring well after each addition, until the mixture is well blended. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Refrigerate until serving.

LAMB

3½ pounds boneless leg of lamb or 3 pounds trimmed and cubed lamb 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh oregano 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon lemon juice 4 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 3 medium summer squash, halved lengthwise 2 bell peppers (any color), cored, seeded, and quartered Extra fresh oregano (for garnish) Extra fresh mint (for garnish) 1 lemon, cut into 6 wedges (for garnish)

1. If using leg of lamb, remove any netting; cut off and discard the outer fat and any large pieces of fat on the inside. Cut the meat into 1 1/2-inch chunks and transfer to a bowl. Or put the lamb cubes in a bowl. Sprinkle with oregano, garlic, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the oil, salt, and black pepper; toss well to coat the lamb all over. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 hours.

2. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates. Have on hand 8 metal skewers.

3. Use the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to brush the squash and bell peppers. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the vegetables on the grill and cook, turning occasionally, for 15 minutes, or until tender and charred in spots. Transfer to a cutting board.

4. Thread the lamb onto the skewers. Grill the lamb for 5 minutes or until nicely charred on the underside. Turn the skewers and cook for 3 to 5 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the lamb registers 130 degrees for pink lamb. (Total cooking time is 8 to 10 minutes.)

5. Cut each squash half into 2 or 3 pieces lengthwise and cut the bell peppers into strips (it's not necessary to peel them). Place the vegetables on a serving platter. Place the lamb skewers on top. Garnish with oregano, mint, and lemon. Serve with the yogurt sauce and naan or pita.

Lisa Zwirn