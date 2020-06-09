Recipe: Loaf-pan spinach lasagna isn’t daunting to make and just right for three

Serves 3

Making a big pan of lasagna can be a daunting affair -- and too much food for small households -- but a loaf-pan casserole will be just right for three. Move things along quickly by using your favorite sauce from a jar or can, no-boil lasagna noodles, shredded cheese, and tender baby spinach. Cream cheese, fresh basil, and a touch of lemon add a luscious, surprising note to the ricotta filling. This lasagna was a top favorite at The Tao, a popular vegetarian dining spot in Bloomington, Ind., where I ran the kitchen. It was called simply "Spinach L."

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 8 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 8 packed cups) 2 tablespoons cream cheese, at room temperature 1 cup whole-milk ricotta ⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan 1 egg ⅓ cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind Salt and pepper, to taste 2½ cups (20 ounces) tomato sauce 4 no-boil lasagna sheets ½ cup shredded mozzarella Extra basil leaves, torn (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Brush an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan with oil. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet. Bring a kettle of water to a boil.

2. In a large bowl, pack in the spinach leaves. Pour boiling water over them (it may not cover them completely; that's OK.) Stir and let sit for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the leaves wilt. Drain in a colander. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out excess water with your hands.

3. In a bowl, stir the cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, egg, sliced basil, lemon rind, salt, and pepper until blended.

4. In the loaf pan, spread about 1/2 cup tomato sauce. Top with 1 lasagna sheet. Spread with 1/2 cup sauce and dot with about 1/2 cup ricotta. Spread half the spinach on top. Add a second lasagna sheet. Spread 1/2 cup ricotta on it, then 1/2 cup tomato sauce. Place a third lasagna sheet on the sauce. Dot with the remaining ricotta and remaining spinach. Spoon on 1/2 cup sauce. Place the fourth lasagna sheet on the mixture and spoon the remaining sauce over it. Sprinkle with the mozzarella.

5. Place the loaf pan on the baking sheet. Fold a large piece of foil in half and fold it in half again. Make a tent over the loaf pan (so it does not touch the cheese).

6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Discard the foil tent. Turn the oven down to 375 degrees. Continue baking for 20 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling at the edges and the cheese is golden brown. If you like stretchy, rather than browned, cheese, check after 10 minutes. (Total baking time is 35 to 45 minutes.) Set in a warm place and leave to rest for 10 minutes to settle. Sprinkle with basil.

Sally Pasley Vargas