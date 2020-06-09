Recipe: Showcase native strawberries in an elegant French galette

Makes one 12-inch galette or enough to serve 8

In June, fresh, native strawberries can be delightful small pleasures. A lovely way to showcase the berry flavors is in an elegant French galette, a round free-form tart called crostata in Italian cooking. It starts with a basic food-processor pie dough, which is chilled for 30 minutes to relax the gluten and cool the butter that warms quickly in the summer kitchen. Roll out the pastry on a floured surface, then chill it again for a few minutes. While it chills, mix thickly sliced berries (thicker slices will hold up better during baking) with lemon juice, sugar, cornstarch, and a little butter. If you're lucky enough to find those small, juicier varieties at your local farm, you may need to add a touch more cornstarch. Pile the berries in the center of the pastry round and fold the edges up and around the strawberries. It will pleat itself as you fold. If the dough got too cold in the fridge and begins to crack as you're working with it, slow down and warm the pastry with your hands as you go. During baking, the filling may leak onto the parchment a bit and begin to caramelize or burn. This can make it tricky to remove the galette from the parchment. Cool the baked galette for only 5 or 10 minutes; the trick is to find the sweet spot when the pastry has set a bit but the leaked filling has not yet hardened. Then use a large, thin metal spatula or, ideally, the bottom of a cake or tart pan with a removable base, to gently release the galette from the paper and transfer it to a cake platter. Cut into wedges and top with whipped cream or ice cream and savor every bite.

PASTRY

1½ cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon baking powder 2 tablespoons sugar ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut up 1 teaspoon distilled white or cider vinegar 3 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar to blend them.

2. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture forms crumbs.

3. In a bowl, combine the vinegar and water. Remove the processor top and sprinkle the liquids over the flour mixture. Pulse just until the dough forms clumps (it should not come together to form a ball).

4. Turn the clumps out onto a lightly floured counter, shape them into a ball, flatten into a 4-inch disk, and wrap in foil. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

FILLING

1 heaping quart fresh strawberries, hulled and thickly sliced (4 1/2 cups) Juice of 1/2 lemon ⅓ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut up 1 egg, lightly beaten Sanding or extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. On a lightly floured counter, roll the pastry to a 12-inch circle. Lift the pastry onto a rolling pin and lay it on the baking sheet. Refrigerate for 5 to 10 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, lemon juice, sugar, vanilla, and cornstarch. Toss well.

4. Transfer the strawberry mixture to the center of the galette, leaving a 2-inch border around the edges. Gently fold the edges of the pastry up and over the fruit. It will pleat itself as it rests on the fruit. If the dough is so cold that it begins to crack, warm it with your hands before continuing. Brush the pastry with the egg, taking care to brush under the pleats to adhere them to each other. Sprinkle with sanding or granulated sugar.

5. Bake the galette on the bottom rack of the oven for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Continue baking for 30 to 35 minutes, rotating the galette from front to back, or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbling in the center. (Total baking time is 40 to 45 minutes.)

6. Transfer the galette on the baking sheet to a wire rack. If the filling has leaked, allow the galette to cool for only 5 to 10 minutes. The sticky juices should not set, but the pastry must be firm enough to move. Using a very large metal spatula or the removable base of a cake or tart pan, gently transfer the galette to a serving platter, separating it from the parchment.

7. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm. Cut into wedges and top with whipped cream or ice cream.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick