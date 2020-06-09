Sick of looking at your partner?

Meet Glenn and Kim Schryver, who live high up in the Rocky Mountains as caretakers of Colorado's Grizzly Reservoir. They love their job, but it means being away from friends and family – and really everyone – for most of the year.

What advice does this duo have for couples who’ve had a tough time isolating together during the pandemic? How do they work out their problems when no one else is around?

