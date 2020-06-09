“People have trepidation about African foods,” says Jainaba Jeng, who was raised in The Gambia, a small country in West Africa. “It’s not an acquired taste to love it.” To show off the diverse cuisine of her heritage, Jeng launched a line of simmer sauces and jerk pastes. She named her company Kitchens of Africa. One sauce is Maffe, also the name of the stew that’s a staple in the country. With a rich peanut flavor, tangy from lime and fiery from habanero, it’s used with lamb or poultry. Another, Yassa, mustardy with caramelized onions, citrus and smoked paprika, welcomes fish or chicken. As a tribute to the island, Jeng named her curry sauce Zanzibar, adding a spice blend that includes clove, cinnamon, chilies, and star anise ($13 for 12 ounces). The tamarind-based jerk pastes are used as marinades and imbued with fragrant spices like cumin, ginger, garlic ($12 to $16 for 6 ounces). Jeng left her country in the 1990s for college in Halifax. When she graduated, there was a military coup underway so she didn’t return home and immigrated to the United States, settling in Raleigh, N.C., where she had family. “I was always craving the comfort foods I grew up with,” says Jeng. She realized that African products were not readily found in grocery stores, which inspired her to create the business. For the jars, she had imaginative labels designed with profiles of women in traditional African hairstyles that appear adorned with artful textiles. Jeng says her intent for the sketches is to pay homage to African women who are the cooks in the family. “The bold colors represent the bold flavors and spicy undertones — the essence of African cuisine,” she says “This is my embrace to these women who don’t shy away from bright colors or flavors.” To order and for recipes, go to www.kitchensofafrica.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

