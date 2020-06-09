When it’s someone’s birthday, this friend delivers

A party pack Handout

The pandemic has hit my circle of friends hard. The six of us typically meet up weekly for “Friendsday Wednesday,” and FaceTime and Zoom don’t quite compare. Luckily our friend Natasha has gone above and beyond to keep our virtual meetups exciting. When it was one of our birthdays, Natasha created individual “party packs,” each equipped with Margarita mix, chips and salsa, customized Scattergories, and a party hat! She then drove around the city to deliver a party pack to each of us before our birthday Zoom call. I’m loving this social distance journey for us!