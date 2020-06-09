Recipes: Grilled shrimp with big flavor

Perfectly cooked shrimp are tender, plump, and slightly sweet. But too often, they turn out rubbery, watery, or bland. Getting it right all comes down to pairing the correct technique with bold flavors. From Singapore, a fatty coconut-cashew marinade insulates tender shrimp cooked over a high-heat grill; we balance the richness with a tangy shallot dipping sauce. For our take on garlicky Mexican camarones, we sear shrimp on one side to prevent overcooking and finish them with a buttery pan sauce. And with inspiration from Malaysia, gently poached shrimp — combined with handfuls of cilantro and basil — transforms jasmine rice into a fresh, herbaceous salad.

Grilled Shrimp Satay

Makes 4 servings

This is our simplified version of Singapore-style shrimp satay. A fragrant blend of cashews and coconut milk gives the shrimp richness and cloaks them with bold flavor. A pungent shallot-vinegar dipping sauce is a perfect accent.

It’s important to use shrimp that are the size specified in the recipe. Smaller ones will overcook before they have a chance to take on any of the flavorful char that is a hallmark of satay. Avoid light coconut milk because the fat from regular coconut milk is needed for flavor.

½ cup roasted cashews, plus 2 tablespoons finely chopped

5 tablespoons coconut milk, divided

1 ounce fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

2 serrano chilies, stemmed, halved, and seeded, divided

3 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar, divided

4 teaspoons fish sauce, divided

1½ pounds extra-large (21-25 per pound) shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on

2 medium shallots, finely chopped

½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

In a food processor, combine the ½ cup of roasted cashews and 3 tablespoons of coconut milk. Process until almost smooth, about 1 minute, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the ginger, garlic, lime zest, 2 chili halves, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and 2 teaspoons fish sauce; process until finely chopped, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add the shrimp, rubbing to coat them thoroughly. Marinate at room temperature while you make the sauce and prepare the grill.

Thinly slice the remaining 2 chili halves and add to a small bowl along with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar, the remaining 2 teaspoons of fish sauce, the shallots, and the vinegar. Stir until the sugar dissolves; set aside.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct, high-heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, ignite a large chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute evenly over one side of the grill bed; open the bottom grill vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat, covered, for 15 minutes, then clean and oil the grate.

While the grill heats, thread the shrimp onto eight 10- to 12-inch skewers, dividing them evenly. Skewer each shrimp in a C shape, piercing through two points.

When the grill is ready, brush one side of the skewered shrimp with some of the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut milk. Place the skewers brushed side down on the grill (directly over the coals if using charcoal) and cook until the shrimp are well charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush the skewers with the remaining coconut milk, then flip and cook until the second sides are well charred and the shrimp turn just opaque, about another 2 minutes.

Sprinkle with chopped cashews and serve with the dipping sauce.

Mexican shrimp in garlic sauce (camarones al mojo de ajo). Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Mexican Shrimp in Garlic Sauce (Camarones al Mojo de Ajo)

Makes 4 servings

Let the skillet cool for about 5 minutes before adding the garlic-lime mixture. This will prevent splattering and help ensure that the garlic browns evenly without scorching.

Rice is a classic accompaniment, but crusty bread is delicious, too.

1½ pounds extra-large (21-25 per pound) shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails left on and patted dry

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

10 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1 small jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

¼ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces

Season the shrimp with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. In a small bowl, stir together the garlic and lime juice; set aside. In a nonstick 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil and heat until barely smoking. Add half the shrimp in an even layer and cook without stirring until deep golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir, remove the pan from the heat, and continue stirring, allowing the pan’s residual heat to finish the cooking, until the shrimp are opaque on both sides, another 20 to 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil and the remaining shrimp, then add them to the first batch.

Let the empty skillet cool for about 5 minutes, then add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the garlic-lime mixture, and ½ teaspoon salt. Set the pan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring frequently and scraping up any browned bits, until the garlic is softened and golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the jalapeño and any accumulated shrimp juices, then cook until the chili is softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed. Off the heat, add the shrimp, cilantro, and butter, then stir until the butter has melted and mixed into the sauce.

Jasmine rice and herb salad with shrimp. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Jasmine Rice and Herb Salad With Shrimp

Makes 4 servings

Malaysian nasi ulam, a rice dish suffused with a variety of Southeast Asian herbs, inspired this recipe. We use readily available herbs and add shrimp to make a light main dish out of the salad. If you can find Thai basil, use it in place of Italian basil.

You can buy cooked shrimp in the seafood department of most supermarkets or poach your own peeled and deveined shrimp in barely simmering water seasoned with a handful of cilantro stems. Cook just until the shrimp turn opaque, then transfer to ice water to stop the cooking. Dry the shrimp well before using.

Stick with unsweetened, shredded coconut flakes; sweetened coconut will alter the flavor of the dish.

1½ cups jasmine rice, rinsed and drained

½ cup coconut milk

¼ cup lime juice

2 tablespoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

8 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

Kosher salt

1 pound cooked medium shrimp (see note), tails removed, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves (see note), finely chopped

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut, toasted

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the rice and 2 cups water to a simmer, then reduce to low, cover, and cook until tender and the water is absorbed, about 12 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. When the rice is done, fluff with a fork, then spread in an even layer on the baking sheet. Let cool for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce, ginger, scallion whites, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the shrimp, toss, and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the rice, scallion greens, basil, cilantro, and coconut and toss. Taste and season with salt if needed.

