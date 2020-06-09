Arlington is working on guidelines for future residential development

Arlington residents have an opportunity to help set design guidelines for future development in the town’s single and two-family residential districts at a virtual community meeting June 30.

A consulting firm is assisting the town in establishing the guidelines, which would not set rules for developers but would advise them on the community’s design preferences for future construction in those residential districts.

The consultant, Harriman, also is helping the town determine how the guidelines would be incorporated into the permit review process. At the June 30 meeting, hosted on Zoom, Harriman will present an overview of existing conditions in Arlington’s single- and two-family zoning districts and present the results of a recent online survey of residents regarding their design preferences for new construction and additions.