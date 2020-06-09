Brockton police looking for 8-year-old girl missing since Monday

An 8-year-old girl is missing and Brockton police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting her with her family.

Grace Adorno was last seen at her family’s house Monday night around 8 p.m.

“Her family believes she walked out of their residential apartment at 29.5 Ames Street,” police wrote in a Facebook positing. “She’s black and is five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.”