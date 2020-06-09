Brockton police looking for 8-year-old girl missing since Monday

An 8-year-old girl is missing and Brockton police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting her with her family.
Grace Adorno was last seen at her family’s house Monday night around 8 p.m.
“Her family believes she walked out of their residential apartment at 29.5 Ames Street,” police wrote in a Facebook positing. “She’s black and is five feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.”
June 9, 2020
Police said Adorno was last seen wearing black shorts and a red Bridgewater shirt. She was also wearing a Winnie the Pooh headband.
Police asked anyone who has information to contact Brockton police at 508-941-0200.
Advertisement
#missingperson The Brockton Police are searching for an eight-year-old girl reported missing since 8 O'clock tonight...Posted by Brockton Police Department on Monday, June 8, 2020
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.