Children’s artwork deck lawn signs around Hingham

Colorful signs of children’s artwork, many festooned with hearts and messages of hope, are popping up on lawns around town as part of a fund-raiser called Hingham Kids at HeART.

Children from any town are invited to submit artwork by June 19, and each submission will be made into a lawn sign and displayed.

The art will be judged and the winners in three different age groups will be given money to donate to either the Hingham Food Pantry or the South Shore Hospital Generous Hearts Foundation, according to Gretchen Amonte, a math teacher at Hingham Middle School who is organizing the contest with her cousin, Peter Hersey.