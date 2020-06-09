Congressman Langevin suddenly has a Democratic primary opponent

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m wondering if it’s acceptable to drive from Providence to Tiverton for some Gray’s ice cream in the middle of the day. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 15,642 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 51 new cases. The state announced 10 more deaths, bringing the total to 799. There were 146 people in the hospital, 28 in intensive care, and 20 were on ventilators.

With less than three months until the Democratic primary, attorney Dylan Conley is launching a long-shot challenge to longtime US Representative James Langevin in Rhode Island 2nd congressional district.

Conley confirmed Monday that he would take on Langevin, but he declined to comment further. He posted a Facebook message over the weekend that hinted at a run for office, asking people to join his team.

Conley, 33, is the son of state Senator William Conley, and works for his father’s law firm. He is best known for serving as chairman of the Providence Board of Licenses, a powerful quasi-judicial panel that oversees restaurants, bars, and nightclubs in the city. Last year, he proposed that Providence should develop a 24-hour nightclub zone, but the idea has gained little momentum.

It’s unclear why Conley would use his first foray into politics to take on Langevin, who was elected to Congress in 2000, has more than $1.2 million in his campaign account, and is likely to move quickly to ensure every influential Democrat in the state quickly endorses his reelection bid.

Conley would likely have a better opportunity to win elected office if he took on veteran state Representative Anastasia Williams or state Senator Sam Bell this year, or waited two years to run for City Council or any of the statewide offices that will be open.

But this could be an opportunity for the little-known Conley to harness the energy of young people and attempt build a name for himself, especially in a year where most campaigning is going to happen on social media.

On the Republican side, former state Representative Robert Lancia has thrown his hat in the ring, but he has just $9,000 in his campaign account.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ My latest: Twin River opened for the first time in 86 days on Monday, minus table games, poker, sports betting, off-track horse racing, restaurants, concerts, smoking and seats at the bar. But there are plenty of slot machines.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick talked to civil rights leader Clifford R. Montiero about how Rhode Island could take steps to end structural racism.

⚓ Even if you don’t have symptoms, Rhode Island wants you to get tested for the coronavirus.

⚓ A Providence police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave over the use of a “less lethal device” during last week’s bout of looting in the city.

⚓ Did you catch WPRI-12’s debate last night between US Senator Ed Markey and US Representative Joseph Kennedy III? It was intense.

⚓ Travel: States might be reopening, but many public bathrooms are still closed. So where are we supposed to go?

⚓ Sports: The NBA might be ready to return, but it sure feels like baseball isn’t close. Meanwhile, the Patriots won’t be at Gillette Stadium until training camp begins.

⚓ Editorial: Why Congress should take action on police reform.

⚓ Comedy: Need something fun to do this summer? Comedians are coming to drive-ins, including Misquamicut.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Providence City Council has scheduled a public Zoom hearing on the city budget for 5:30 p.m.

⚓ The House Small Business Committee will hear from the head of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association this afternoon.

⚓ The Newport City Council is scheduled to discuss how the coronavirus has affected the city at a meeting tonight.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan