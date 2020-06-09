Everett man nearly drowns in Houghton Pond in Milton

An Everett man who nearly drowned in a Milton Pond was in critical condition at a hospital Tuesday night, State Police said.
The man was at Houghton’s Pond around 5 p.m. with family and friends and swam across the pond to retrieve a ball they were playing with, State Police said in a statement.
While he was swimming, the man began struggling and went underwater, the statement said.
People pulled him ashore where they administered medical aid, Procopio said. The 38-year-old man was unresponsive when first responders arrived and was transported to Beth Israel-Milton hospital. q.
Advertisement
The incident is being investigated.
No further information was a released late Tuesday night.