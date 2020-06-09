Baker says there are positive signs in fight against coronavirus; Phase 2 off to good start

“That’s obviously a very significant reduction,” Baker said of the positive test rate, while noting that hospitalizations are “obviously down dramatically” as well. "We continue to anticipate and hope that we see those positive trends as we continue to move forward in Phase 2.”

Baker briefed reporters following a tour of the New Balance factory in Lawrence. The company has made over a million masks in an effort to fight the virus. Baker said the positive test rate in Massachusetts is currently hovering at 4.9 percent, and about 1,462 patients remain hospitalized with the contagion.

The data on COVID-19 is continuing to trend downward in Massachusetts as the state begins Phase 2 of reopening its economy, Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Baker said his administration on Monday filed a bill with the Legislature to improve COVID-19 data collection efforts. The bill will help authorities guide their response to the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected communities of color and seniors, Baker said.

“Accurate and detailed information is an integral part of our understanding and fighting COVID-19, and we continue to support efforts here in Massachusetts to expand and enhance our capacity to deliver on that,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also addressed reporters and said Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening has gotten off to a good start.

“The start of Phase 2 is encouraging, though COVID-19 is still here," Polito said. "It marks progress thanks to everyone’s compliance, doing their part every day, and businesses opening with these safety measures in place.”

She said that as "we reopen and restart our economy, it’s important we continue to think about the places and people and businesses in your community, and that you perhaps once took for granted.”

The virus as of Monday had infected 103,626 people in Massachusetts and killed more than 7,300 residents.

Advertisement

“We’re very much still in this fight against COVID," Baker said. "We will be in this fight until there are treatments and vaccines, and I would urge everybody to recognize and understand that it is the decisions that people have made” in regard to masks, distancing, and hygiene that are “the primary reason[s] why we saw dramatic drops ... in all the things that make it possible for us to move forward and get back to work. No one should take their foot off the pedal. This is still very much a legitimate and dangerous and contagious virus.”

Baker also was asked about comments Monday from Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on the Covid-19 pandemic, who said during a briefing that asymptomatic transmission of this virus is "very rare.” On Tuesday, Kerkhove said the actual rates of asymptomatic transmission aren’t yet known.

“I am enormously skeptical” of the idea that asymptomatic transmission happens infrequently, Baker said, noting a wealth of available data “says just the opposite.”

Material from STAT News was used in this report.

"

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss