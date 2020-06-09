Haverhill Farmers Market returns on June 27

The Haverhill Farmers Marketis set to return for its 42d year on June 27, offering local residents the chance to purchase farm-fresh fruits, herbs, eggs, and vegetables outdoors, along with such other locally produced goods as hummus, wines, honey, and soaps.

Located at 51 Merrimack St. in front of the Goeke parking deck, the market will operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Because they were designated essential businesses, farmers’ markets have been allowed to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though many are opening later than usual in June.