Haverhill Farmers Market returns on June 27

The Haverhill Farmers Marketis set to return for its 42d year on June 27, offering local residents the chance to purchase farm-fresh fruits, herbs, eggs, and vegetables outdoors, along with such other locally produced goods as hummus, wines, honey, and soaps.
Located at 51 Merrimack St. in front of the Goeke parking deck, the market will operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Because they were designated essential businesses, farmers’ markets have been allowed to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though many are opening later than usual in June.
The Haverhill market, run by the nonprofit group Team Haverhill, this year is following state guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, including limits on how many patrons can enter at any time and requirements that customers observe social distancing practices and wear masks. EBT/SNAP cards are accepted.
