Kennedy television ad to focus on racial inequality

The spot will be the second of Kennedy's campaign for U.S. Senate after he spent $1.2 million in early May for a month-long run of an ad he shot at home on an iPhone that focused on his response to the coronavirus. A campaign official told the News Service that the new ad is titled "Justice," and features Kennedy discussing the "need to fix 'the normal' that is obviously broken."

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, fresh off of a third debate against U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in their Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, is going back on television Wednesday with a new ad that will focus on racial inequity and the protests occurring around the country, according to his campaign.

Kennedy's campaign had planned to launch a new television ad last week, but decided the timing was not right as protesters across the country were taking to the streets to protest the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis.

The campaign canceled its scheduled air time for the new ad, but not before it aired on at least one broadcast station Monday, June 1, the day after huge peaceful demonstrations in Boston had turned violent at night and resulted in looting. The Kennedy campaign said it still plans to use that ad at a later date in the campaign, but thought it would be "inappropriate" to not address this moment in history where racial tension and issues around inequality in America have been brought back to the forefront.

Both Kennedy and Markey on Monday night in a debate said they supported reallocating municipal funding away from police departments to invest in education and other services for communities of color.

The campaign did not immediately say how much it planned to spend on this new ad, but it will air in the Boston, Springfield, Rhode Island and Albany markets on broadcast, cable, and Spanish-language stations and on streaming and digital platforms. Markey’s campaign has yet to go on television as he seeks a second six-year term in the Senate. The primary is Sept. 1.