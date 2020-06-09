Maine reports 100th coronavirus related death

After Cumberland, Waldo County has reported the highest number of virus-related deaths, with 14, officials said. York has reported 11 deaths, followed by Kennebec with nine, Androscoggin with three, and Penobscot with two. Knox, Aroostook, Franklin, and Hancock have each reported one death each.

Cumberland County reported the latest virus-related death, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control. The county’s death toll climbed to 57 people.

Maine reported one additional death Tuesday afternoon, marking 100 coronavirus related deaths since the pandemic began. The state also reported 18 new virus cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,606.

The uptick in deaths and cases comes a day after state officials announced loosened restrictions for out-of-state visitors beginning July 1. When visitors arrive at their lodging areas, they must sign a compliance form stating that they’ve received a negative coronavirus test result within the last 72 hours, Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference.

Those who have not received a negative result must quarantine for two weeks before venturing outside the lodging area, Mills said. Visitors from New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the compliance form and quarantine restrictions due to the relatively low case count in those states.

Cumberland and Androscoggin counties accounted for all of the new cases, reporting 13 cases and five cases, respectively, officials said. Cumberland has reported the highest total of all the counties with 1,324 cases, followed by York and Androscoggin with 428 and 381, respectively.

In every county except Cumberland, Androscoggin, and York, some businesses including bars, gyms, and nail salons can start reopening Friday, Mills announced last week.

As of Tuesday, 63,075 coronavirus tests have been completed, officials said.

Maine will quadruple its coronavirus testing capacity in July, expand testing sites across the state, and allow more residents to be tested, state officials announced Monday. The state will be able to process an additional 25,000 tests per week at its lab in Augusta, 90 percent of residents will be able to get tested within 30 minutes of their home, and residents will no longer need an order from a health care provider to get tested, Mills said in a statement.

“This expansion, along with new swab and send sites, is an important step forward in allowing more people across Maine to get tested and stay healthy," Mills said. "On behalf of this Administration and on behalf of all the people of Maine, I thank IDEXX for their continued partnership and their commitment to our state.”

Another 101 people recovered since contracting the illness, with recoveries totaling 1,992, officials said.

One more person was hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations to 302 patients, officials said. Currently, 29 people are hospitalized, with 10 in critical care and seven on ventilators.

There are 177 ICU beds and 255 ventilators available for us across the state, officials said.

