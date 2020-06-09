Man arrested after allegedly throwing gun in dumpster and fleeing from officers in Roxbury, police say

A Malden man was arrested after he allegedly tossed a gun into a dumpster while running from officers in Roxbury Monday evening, Boston Police said.

At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to investigate a group of about 20 to 25 people who were gathered near 60R Annunciation Road, police said.

Brandon Castro, 22, was with the group when officers arrived at the scene, police said. He allegedly ran off when he saw the officers approach.