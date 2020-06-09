Man arrested after allegedly throwing gun in dumpster and fleeing from officers in Roxbury, police say

A Malden man was arrested after he allegedly tossed a gun into a dumpster while running from officers in Roxbury Monday evening, Boston Police said.
At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to investigate a group of about 20 to 25 people who were gathered near 60R Annunciation Road, police said.
Brandon Castro, 22, was with the group when officers arrived at the scene, police said. He allegedly ran off when he saw the officers approach.
“Officers followed the suspect and heard the distinct sound of a heavy metal object being discarded into a dumpster as the suspect ran past it,” police said.
Advertisement
Castro was stopped near 613 Parker Street by additional officers who responded to the incident. Shortly after, police allegedly found a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun from inside the dumpster Castro had ran past, authorities said.
Castro was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.
He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.