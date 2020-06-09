Man killed in Mattapan crash

The man was fatally struck by a vehicle around 7:33 a.m. on Cummins Highway near the intersection with Richmere Road, said Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

A man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Mattapan, according to Boston police.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released. Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

