MBTA to boost service levels for Phase 2, but not for nearly two weeks

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy in March, the T has been operating on a Saturday schedule with some modifications, with much more time between buses and trains. Things won’t quite return to normal on June 21, but they will move significantly in that direction.

With retail stores, restaurants, and other parts of the economy now reopening, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Tuesday that it would begin to crank up the frequency of buses and trains during working hours to help riders socially distance. However, that increased service is not slated to start for nearly two more weeks.

The Blue Line, which among the subway lines has retained the highest portion of riders during the pandemic, will run normal weekday service, meaning trains will come every five to nine minutes. The Red, Orange, and Green lines, meanwhile, will run somewhere between the Saturday and weekday schedule, with service every 4.5 to 11 minutes depending on the line.

The bus system will also see an increased level of service but not a return to full weekday frequencies. Instead, the T says it will run a Saturday-like schedule that starts earlier in the day and with more frequency on high-demand routes, such as the 1, 28, 66, and 111 buses. The T also said about 30 percent of its bus fleet will be held on standby and deployed to routes that are seeing crowding.

Service will also increase on the commuter rail, to about 85 percent of normal weekday levels. The Fairmount Line, however, will not only return to full service but will also run extra trains as part of a one-year experiment approved by the T’s governing board before the pandemic. The ferry system, which has not run at all since March, will also begin serving rider again on June 22.

The MBTA has said its goal is to run enough service to allow riders to keep at least three feet of distance between each other, but will not impose strict caps on each vehicle. Governor Charlie Baker had previously said the T would increase service during Phase 2 of the state’s recovery plan, and return to normal frequencies for Phase 3.

But the T did not boost service when Phase 2 began on Monday; by the time it does, the state will be nearly two weeks into this part of the reopening. The transit agency has not said why it isn’t boosting service sooner, except to say the current levels are still justified by low levels of ridership, which plummeted by more than 90 percent on the subway this spring.

This story will be updated with more information.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.