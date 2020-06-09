Motorcyclist seriously injured in Malden crash

A male suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Malden Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The victim is believed to have veered off from his lane while traveling west in the area of 575 Eastern Ave.
He hit a curb, launching him into the air and into a utility pole, Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb said in a brief telephone interview.
He was treated at the scene by EMTs and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, Gatcomb said.
The incident is under investigation by Malden Police and The State Police crash reconstruction team, he said.