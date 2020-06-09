Newburyport launches rental assistance program

Newburyport is providing a helping hand to residents who are having trouble making their rent payments due to COVID-19.
The city recently launched a Rental Assistance program through funding from its Affordable Housing Trust.
Newburyport households that earn up to 80 percent of area median income and who can provide proof that the pandemic is making it difficult to pay their rents can apply for up to three months of rental assistance, or a total of $4,500. The income limit for a family of four is $96,250.
"Our goal is to ensure that our residents are able to stay in their homes,” Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement. The program is being overseen by the city’s Department of Planning and Development.
The Pettengill House, a Salisbury-based social service agency, is distributing the funds through a partnership with the city. For more information, go to pettingillhouse.org.
