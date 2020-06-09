Newton’s athletic fields to reopen for youth sports leagues

City-owned athletic fields in Newton will reopen June 15 for local youth sports leagues as part of Phase 2 of the state’s effort to reopen Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
“Good news for our leagues that use our fields. Newton’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture will begin issuing permits for the use of athletic fields for youth sports,” Fuller said in the statement.
The city is following the guidelines that Governor Charlie Baker issued, and the leagues must follow the safety restrictions, Fuller said.
Sports leagues will be able to hold tryouts, clinics, and no-contact drills and practice sessions “so kids can be outside having fun,” Fuller said.
Programs must separate participants into groups of no more than 10, including coaches and staff. Scrimmages and games are not permitted at this time, Fuller said, because participants must maintain 6-foot social distancing.
This distancing means that sports participants may remove face coverings so long as they remain 6 feet apart, she said. Other people — including coaches, volunteers, chaperones, and spectators — must wear face coverings.
When the fields are not in use by sport groups with permits, the public may feel free to enjoy the city’s open-space areas, Fuller said, while maintaining social distancing.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.