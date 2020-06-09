Newton’s athletic fields to reopen for youth sports leagues

City-owned athletic fields in Newton will reopen June 15 for local youth sports leagues as part of Phase 2 of the state’s effort to reopen Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“Good news for our leagues that use our fields. Newton’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture will begin issuing permits for the use of athletic fields for youth sports,” Fuller said in the statement.

The city is following the guidelines that Governor Charlie Baker issued, and the leagues must follow the safety restrictions, Fuller said.