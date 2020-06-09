Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Allston

The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman. The victim was not identified.

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening in Allston by a hit-and-run driver, Boston police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, Moccia said. Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle that struck the man, he said. Officers were still on scene at 10 p.m. and no further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

