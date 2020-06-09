Pedestrian struck in Downtown Crossing; driver flees the scene

A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Crossing Tuesday morning by a driver who fled the area, officials said.
The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 58 Winter St. at 10:31 a.m., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston Police.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident, Moccia said.
The driver fled the scene, Moccia said. No arrests have been made so far.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.
