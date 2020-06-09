fb-pixel

Pedestrian struck in Downtown Crossing; driver flees the scene

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated June 9, 2020, 2 hours ago

A pedestrian was struck in Downtown Crossing Tuesday morning by a driver who fled the area, officials said.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 58 Winter St. at 10:31 a.m., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for Boston Police.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident, Moccia said.

The driver fled the scene, Moccia said. No arrests have been made so far.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.