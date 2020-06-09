Police searching for driver who crashed into Jamaica Plain store while carrying illegal fireworks

Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a Jamaica Plain convenience store while carrying illegal fireworks Monday night, Boston Police said.
The vehicle barreled through the front door and a security gate of Pimentel Market, located at 340 Centre St., at 11:19 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police spokesman.
The driver fled the scene on foot, McNulty said. No description of the suspect is available at this time and no arrests have been made, he said.
Officers seized illegal fireworks they found during a search of the car, McNulty said.
No one was injured.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.