Police searching for driver who crashed into Jamaica Plain store while carrying illegal fireworks

Police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into the front of a Jamaica Plain convenience store while carrying illegal fireworks Monday night, Boston Police said.

The vehicle barreled through the front door and a security gate of Pimentel Market, located at 340 Centre St., at 11:19 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police spokesman.

The driver fled the scene on foot, McNulty said. No description of the suspect is available at this time and no arrests have been made, he said.