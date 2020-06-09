State blesses student return to classes for summer school — with major restrictions

The rules will strictly limit class sizes to no more than 10 students — all of them at desks at least six feet apart — and students and staff will be expected to wear face masks except when it’s impossible for “medical or behavioral reasons.” Field trips as well as visitors, meanwhile, will be banned. In fact, the restrictions are so extensive that state officials freely admit that many schools may prefer to stick with online learning.

Massachusetts schools will take their first tentative steps toward reopening in coming weeks under new state guidelines for summer classes. But it’s going to look a lot different than school ever has before.

But they also say summer school may give them a chance to try out in-person education in the Age of Coronavirus before the much bigger crush of students in the fall.

“If feasible, conducting even a small in-person program may support districts and schools in readiness efforts for a fall re-opening,” wrote Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, in a June 4 memo to superintendents and school leaders explaining the summer school guidance.

Some districts have already said that it would be difficult to be ready for in-person classes by next month. Newton, for instance, has said it will stick to remote learning.

Boston public schools officials said, at this point, they are planning to offer “high-quality, enriching” remote learning activities for the 27,000 students they’ve invited to attend summer school.

After reviewing the new guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, BPS officials said in a statement that they will continue working with longstanding partners to “facilitate virtual learning opportunities and enrichment activities to optimize continuity of learning for our students.”

But others indicated they were willing to consider in-person classes.

Burlington education officials had been planning to offer summer classes remotely before seeing the guidelines, but they’re willing to reconsider.

“We’re making adjustments on the fly,” said Superintendent Eric Conti. The district will try to offer some in-person classes by the end of July to students with disabilities in its Extended School Year program.

Conti predicts the biggest challenge to shifting to in-person learning will be finding protective gear for staff and training them to keep themselves and students safe.

To be sure, far fewer students attend summer school than during the regular school year. However, numbers have grown as summer school has expanded beyond remedial courses for failing students. Now it has become part of a strategy to prevent disadvantaged students from falling behind, including students who are low-income, have disabilities or are learning English.

In Boston, for example, the district has offered something much more akin to summer camp, luring more than 5,000 students last year to keep studying by combining academics with sailing or salsa dancing.

The state’s guidelines recommend that districts offer summer school classes this year to the most vulnerable students, including students with disabilities, students who have been “off-track or intermittently engaged” before or during the COVID-19 school closure, and students who are “at risk socially or emotionally” because of the school closure.

After months of stumbling through emergency remote learning, educators are eager to engage students again in person, but some say these guidelines come too late to plan for a July start. Furthermore, the guidelines will make some of the more staff-intensive programs difficult.

For one thing, class sizes are limited to 10 students and two teachers who should remain isolated in their classrooms. Students will have to eat lunch in their classrooms as well.

The vast majority of students and staff will have to wear masks at all times (students are expected to bring their own mask and a back-up) and stay six feet apart at all times. Schools will have to create a separate space, in addition to the nurse’s office, to isolate any students or staff who become sick while at school.

Indeed, Commissioner Riley said students with any signs of illness should not come to school in the first place.

“As part of the social compact of re-opening, students and staff must stay home if they are feeling sick,” Riley wrote. “This means that school will need to have enhanced protocols in place for managing staff and student absences.”

Then there’s the handwashing. Students will be expected to use soap and water upon entering, before and after eating, or sneezing, after using any shared equipment, using the restrooms and before leaving. Schools will also have to clean regularly, especially bathrooms.

One thing schools might not be expected to do is screen students and staff at the door. “It is not recommended to temperature check students at entry due to the significant number of both false positive and false negative results,” Riley wrote, saying further screening guidance will come later.

In Newton, summer school will begin next month remotely, while staff work on creating in-person classes in August for students in its largest summer program, which serves students with disabilities.

“It’s very complex to pull off,” said Newton Superintendent David Fleishman. The program serves more than 900 students and takes months to plan.

“We know face-to-face is the most desirable. But for now all of the planning has been for remote learning.”

